UPDATE 1-Hidroelectrica must deal with unprofitable assets before IPO - manager

Feb 21 Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica needs to deal with 2 billion euros of unprofitable investments before it can launch an initial public offering this year, its manager said on Tuesday. Romania's largest and cheapest power producer came out of insolvency in 2016 after years of restructuring and reforms, which included cancelling bilateral contracts under which it sold the bulk of its output below market prices.

