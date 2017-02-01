UK Embassy, concerned that OUG on Criminal codes could slash the scope of the offense of corruption
The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Bucharest expresses concern regarding the fact that the Emergency Ordinance announced on 31 January could slash the scope of the offense of corruption, and also regarding the very limited nature of the previous consultation of the parties involved. The diplomatic mission specifies that the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Romania, Paul Brummell has sent these points of view alongside members of several other diplomatic missions in Bucharest during a meeting with the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu, on Wednesday.
