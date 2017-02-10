Turcan: PNL should be the first party that learns from message of people in the streets

The interim head of the National Liberal Party and Member of Parliament, Raluca Turcan, stated on Friday, in a press conference in Sibiu, that PNL should be the first party that learns from the message of hundreds of thousands people who took to the streets these days, at a time when the Social Democratic Party , Liviu Dragnea and Premier Sorin Grindeanu did not understand anything from the people's requests. She added that the moment of the current political crisis will "separate the waters" and will show that the honest partnership of citizens can be a political force.

