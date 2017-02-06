Tricky mission: Romanian govt seeks O...

Tricky mission: Romanian govt seeks OK to some corruption

Romania's government is on a high-risk mission: devise a legal and politically acceptable way to remove penalties for some types of official corruption. First, the government tried to effect the change by imposing an emergency decree without public debate.

