Traian Basescu: If I were the Sibiu Municipality, I would open a...

Former President Traian Basescu, the leader of the People's Movement Party stated on Sunday for B1 TV that if he were the Sibiu Mayor, he would open a civil trial against Iohannis family to recover the money since the house in the downtown of the Sibiu municipality has entered into the presidential family's possession, mentioning that if the Municipality will not do this, it will be responsible, because "it's a legal obligation to recover the due money".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.