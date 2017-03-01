Traian Basescu: If I were the Sibiu Municipality, I would open a...
Former President Traian Basescu, the leader of the People's Movement Party stated on Sunday for B1 TV that if he were the Sibiu Mayor, he would open a civil trial against Iohannis family to recover the money since the house in the downtown of the Sibiu municipality has entered into the presidential family's possession, mentioning that if the Municipality will not do this, it will be responsible, because "it's a legal obligation to recover the due money".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC