Traian Basescu: If I were the Sibiu M...

Traian Basescu: If I were the Sibiu Municipality, I would open a...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Former President Traian Basescu, the leader of the People's Movement Party stated on Sunday for B1 TV that if he were the Sibiu Mayor, he would open a civil trial against Iohannis family to recover the money since the house in the downtown of the Sibiu municipality has entered into the presidential family's possession, mentioning that if the Municipality will not do this, it will be responsible, because "it's a legal obligation to recover the due money".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC