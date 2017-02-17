Traditional Thai cuisine, promoted in...

Traditional Thai cuisine, promoted in Romania by a Thai Food Cooking Class"

13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania continues the events related to the development of the cooperation relations with the countries having professional diplomats in our country. A proof of this is the recent event "Thai Food Cooking Class" - the 2017 edition, designed to promote traditional Thai cuisine in Romania and to popularize the culture and the touristic opportunities provided by this country.

Chicago, IL

