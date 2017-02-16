Torture suit against Spokane psychologists Mitchell and Jessen could...

In this Dec. 2011, file picture the National Registry Office for Classified Information, behind railway tracks, also known as ORNISS, where between 2003 and 2006, the CIA operated a secret prison from the building's basement, bringing in high-value terror suspects for interrogation and detention, sits in a busy residential neighborhood minutes from the center of Romania's capital city Bucharest. Former Romanian president Ion Iliescu has acknowledged approving the CIA's request for a site in Romania, but said he would have refused had he known its destination, one of the CIA "black sites" - prisons outside the U.S. where suspected terrorists were held and subjected to harsh interrogation.

