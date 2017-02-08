Toni Erdmann Will Set Your Priorities...

Toni Erdmann Will Set Your Priorities Straight

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

After all, the land of Beethoven, Goethe, and Fassbinder doesn't exactly have a rich tradition of joviality. Unless you count all those Downfall memes, and even they wear thin after a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC