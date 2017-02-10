[Ticker] Romania anti-government protests continue
Romania have maintained two weeks of huge protests demanding the resignation of the government. Tens of thousands were reported to have gathered in Bucharest on Sunday angered at the government's attempts to decriminalise some forms of corruption.
