Thousands protest as Romania scraps anti-corruption rules

More than 10,000 people gathered in front of the government's headquarter to protest against the easing of anti-corruption rules. Protests erupted in Bucharest on Tuesday evening after Romania's left-wing government scrapped some anti-corruption rules, in a move likely to allow leading politicians to avoid criminal persecution.

Chicago, IL

