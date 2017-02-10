Thousands of Romanians march against ...

Thousands of Romanians march against government18 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Thousands of protesters braved the cold to march in Romania's main cities, angered by government attempts to water down anti-corruption laws. In the capital Bucharest, where a major rally is planned for today, around 3,000 people gathered at the seat of government despite sub-zero temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 6 hr truth 3
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 21 hr Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Fri Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC