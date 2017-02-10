Thousands of Romanians march against government18 min ago
Thousands of protesters braved the cold to march in Romania's main cities, angered by government attempts to water down anti-corruption laws. In the capital Bucharest, where a major rally is planned for today, around 3,000 people gathered at the seat of government despite sub-zero temperatures.
