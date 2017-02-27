Thousands of Romanians form EU flag a...

Thousands of Romanians form EU flag at anti-government rally

5 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Thousands protested in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Sunday against the Social Democrat government that tried to weaken a crackdown on corruption earlier this month. In early February, the cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu approved an emergency decree that would have decriminalised several graft offences.

