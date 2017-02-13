Thousands of Romanian protesters retu...

Thousands of Romanian protesters return to streets

17 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Tens of thousands of Romanians braved the cold and returned to the streets in protest on Sunday, calling on the government to resign as they accused it of attempting to water down anti-corruption laws. "Thieves! Resign!" chanted protesters in front of the seat of government in Bucharest, as they used the torches from their mobile phones to form a giant Romanian flag.

