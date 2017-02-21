The unique sounds of the Guarnieri vi...

The unique sounds of the Guarnieri violin will be heard on February...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

"Paul Constantinescu" Philharmonic of Ploiesti has prepared this week an exceptional concert for the music lovers. For those who love classical music, the surprise will be that they will be able to hear the unique sounds of the Guarnieri, which belonged to George Enescu, in the interpretation of the soloist Gabriel Croitoru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC