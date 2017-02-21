The unique sounds of the Guarnieri violin will be heard on February...
"Paul Constantinescu" Philharmonic of Ploiesti has prepared this week an exceptional concert for the music lovers. For those who love classical music, the surprise will be that they will be able to hear the unique sounds of the Guarnieri, which belonged to George Enescu, in the interpretation of the soloist Gabriel Croitoru.
