The situation in Romania, seen by the former Presidents

Ion Iliescu stated on Saturday that the protests of the last days are caused by Klaus Iohannis, who "incited the street and caused this anarchy". "It's the effect of the incitement made by the President of the country, who, instead of playing the role of the moderator and of the man of dialogue, incited the street and caused this anarchy to which all of us assist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.