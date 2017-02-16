The effects of repealing GEO No.13. The courts acquit people accused...
Four persons from the former leadership of SC Electrica Nord Transilvania, judged for abuse of office against public interests and for complicity to abuse of office have been definitively acquitted by the Cluj Court of Appeal, on the ground that these deeds are not provided anymore by the criminal law. According to the courts' website, the former General Manager of SC Electrica Nord Transilvania, Gabriel Ruga was accused of abuse of office together with other two persons from the former leadership of the company, and a fourth person was accused f complicity to abuse of office, and they have been acquitted following a final decision issued on Monday by the Cluj Court of Appeal.
