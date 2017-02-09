The crowd and the law

The crowd and the law

In Romania, after five straight nights of mass demonstration in Bucharest's main square, the government agreed to withdraw an emergency decree that decriminalized various abuses of political power . If you defrauded the state of less than $47,500, under the new rules, you might have to pay it back, but you wouldn't go to jail.

Chicago, IL

