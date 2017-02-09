The crowd and the law
In Romania, after five straight nights of mass demonstration in Bucharest's main square, the government agreed to withdraw an emergency decree that decriminalized various abuses of political power . If you defrauded the state of less than $47,500, under the new rules, you might have to pay it back, but you wouldn't go to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC