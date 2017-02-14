Telekom presents Andrea Bocelli World Tour 2017 in Romania
Andreea Bocelli in two extraordinary concerts that he will perform in Bucharest, Piata Constitutiei -22nd of June, respectively in Cluj-Napoca, on Cluj Arena -25th of June. Andrea Bocelli was the image of the international Telekom campaign which ran in 12 countries last summer, speaking with sensitivity about people and the permanent connection to the most important things in life, that Telekom network offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 12
|truth
|3
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC