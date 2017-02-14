Tariceanu's unprecedented decision: Parliament holds "political supremacy" in Romania

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu proposed Parliament's leadership that the joint plenary adopt a statement criticising the Supreme Magistracy Council , the Public Ministry and the Romanian President following the Constitutional Court of Romania's ruling on government emergency ordinance no.13 , a statement through which Parliament would "reaffirm its political supremacy." Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea asked for a postponement of this debate.

