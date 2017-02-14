Support for Romania's ruling party slides after graft decree debacle

Support for Romania's ruling Social Democrats has dropped since the party won a parliamentary election two months ago, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as it grapples with the fallout from an embarrassing U-turn over an unpopular graft decree. A pro-government protester holds up a baby owl and an image of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis depicted as a Nazi soldier of Hitler's paramilitary SS Schutzstaffel organisation in front of the presidential office in Bucharest, Romania February 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.