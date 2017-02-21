SRI Spokesman Marincea: SRI and DNA have no protocol
Spokesman of the Romanian Intelligence Service Ovidiu Marincea stated on Thursday that the SRI doesn't have any protocol with the National Anticorruption Directorate , but he added that there are protocols with several institutions of the state, which are "perfectly legal." "The SRI doesn't have any protocol with the DNA.
