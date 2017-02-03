Spring mission to Romania to help spe...

Spring mission to Romania to help specialist school

Bognor Regis couple Douglas and Carol Fleming are preparing for a trip to Romania to help a specialist school for needy children. They will be joining Rod Greenwood from Eagle Ministries on a visit to Zalau, as well as going to places ministered last autumn.

Chicago, IL

