Sources: Former CCR judge Tudorel Toa...

Sources: Former CCR judge Tudorel Toader in the cards for Justice Ministry

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Tudorel Toader's name as a potential nominee surfaced shortly after judge Dana Girbovan announced she will not be the nominee for the Justice Ministry "because, as a judge, I cannot hold such an office," 'Buna Ziua Iasi' informs. Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated that he had talks with several political and apolitical persons, including National Union of Romanian Judges President Dana Girbovan, regarding the nomination of a candidate for the Justice Ministry portfolio, the dialogue set to continue on Tuesday so that the nominee could be presented on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC