Sources: Former CCR judge Tudorel Toader in the cards for Justice Ministry
Tudorel Toader's name as a potential nominee surfaced shortly after judge Dana Girbovan announced she will not be the nominee for the Justice Ministry "because, as a judge, I cannot hold such an office," 'Buna Ziua Iasi' informs. Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated that he had talks with several political and apolitical persons, including National Union of Romanian Judges President Dana Girbovan, regarding the nomination of a candidate for the Justice Ministry portfolio, the dialogue set to continue on Tuesday so that the nominee could be presented on Wednesday.
