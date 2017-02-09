Situation of Romanians sentenced in M...

Situation of Romanians sentenced in Malaysia- discussed by State...

1 hr ago

State Secretary for Global Bilateral Affairs Monica Ghita, welcomed on Thursday in an audience Ambassador of Malaysia to Romania Dato' Tajul Aman Mohammad, to whom she talked, including about the situation of Romanians sentenced in this country. The two officials reviewed the stage and prospects of bilateral relations.

Chicago, IL

