Senate's Tariceanu: Relations with Russia have a degree of...
President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday, in the context of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, that Romania's relations with Russia "have a degree of inhibition," and the head of Romanian diplomacy has the obligation to meet all the accredited ambassadors in our country. "I didn't have a discussion with the Foreign Affairs Minister on this subject , but I want to tell you a couple of things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC