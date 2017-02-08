Senate President Tariceanu notifies CCR on judicial conflict between Government and Public Ministry

The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, decided to notify the Constitutional Court in order to find the existence of a judicial conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government of Romania and the Public Ministry, through the National Anticorruption Directorate . "The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, decided to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania [CCR], based on the provisions of art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.