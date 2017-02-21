Senate Chairman Tariceanu: Romanian companies, among most...

Senate Chairman, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, also national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats on Monday said that the Romanian companies are among most representative contributors to the national budget, while the multinationals transfer their profit to their countries of origin. He stressed that according to a research, in 2015, the companies running on Romanian capital were thrice more profitable than the multinationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.