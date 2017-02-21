Senate Chairman Tariceanu: Romanian companies, among most...
Senate Chairman, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, also national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats on Monday said that the Romanian companies are among most representative contributors to the national budget, while the multinationals transfer their profit to their countries of origin. He stressed that according to a research, in 2015, the companies running on Romanian capital were thrice more profitable than the multinationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC