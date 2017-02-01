Romania's ruling party vice-president wants withdrawal of graft decree
Feb 2 A vice-president of Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party called on his party's leadership and government to withdraw a decree decriminalising some graft offenses, a move that has brought tens of thousands of Romanians out in protest. Private television station Digi24 TV quoted Mihai Chirica, also mayor of the northern city of Iasi, as saying he understood protesters' legitimate demands and that he backed them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC