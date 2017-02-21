Romania's ruling leftists pick new ju...

Romania's ruling leftists pick new justice minister after decree debacle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Romania's governing coalition proposed a new justice minister on Wednesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle it hopes will draw a line under a period of upheaval triggered by a decree on graft that it was later forced to scrap. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache walks after delivering a speech following his resignation in Bucharest, Romania February 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC