Romania's prime minister says to scra...

Romania's prime minister says to scrap graft decree on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's designated Prime Minister, looks towards press representatives in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via Romania's government will scrap a decree decriminalizing some graft offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday, as some 140,000 demonstrators protested against the law a stone's throw from his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC