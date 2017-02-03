Romania's prime minister says to scrap graft decree on Sunday

Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's designated Prime Minister, looks towards press representatives in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via Romania's government will scrap a decree decriminalizing some graft offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday, as some 140,000 demonstrators protested against the law a stone's throw from his office.

