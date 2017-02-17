Romania's lesson in public integrity

Romania's lesson in public integrity

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Christian Science Monitor

People light the flashes of their mobile phones in the colors of Romania's flag during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 12. Since early February, tens of thousands of people in Romania have held almost daily protests against corruption in many cities. On weekends, the rallies are even larger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC