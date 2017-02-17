Romania's have-a-go heroes fight corr...

Romania's have-a-go heroes fight corruption

Read more: EurActiv.com

Romanian architect Serban Marinescu never thought he'd come up against such brazen corruption. And when a city mayor demanded a backhander, he plucked up his courage and reported him.

