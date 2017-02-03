Romania's government legalises corruption

Iohannis told reporters: "The problem is that one can not act the way the government did in a country with the rule of law, which Romania is and wants to remain".But critics say that the main beneficiaries will be the many bent officials and politicians ensnared in an anti-corruption drive of recent years that has won Bucharest kudos overseas. In the past two years alone, they've sent more than 1,000 people to trial, seeking to recover damages in excess of 1 billion euros .Earlier this week, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy Frans Timmermans warned against "backtracking" on graft - only a week after an EU report praised the government's efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.