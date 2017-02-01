Romanians take to streets to protest ...

Romanians take to streets to protest decriminalisation of official misconduct

Tens of thousands of Romanians are preparing for a second all-night protest after the government pushed through a bill decriminalising official misconduct, which critics claim will destabilise attempts to fight corruption in the former Communist nation. Protests were planned for cities including Bucharest, Cluj and Sibiu after demonstrators stayed up all night in opposition to the "emergency ordinance" published at 1am local time this morning, which European Union leaders said they were following "with great concern".

Chicago, IL

