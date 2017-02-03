Romanians stage mass protests for fifth day in a row

PanARMENIAN.Net - Romania 's biggest protests since communism were set for a fifth day Saturday, February 4 with hundreds of thousands expected to demonstrate against what they see as a government retreat on corruption , AFP reports. Demonstrators planned to gather in central Bucharest in the afternoon and march noisily with whistles, drums and vuvuzela horns in the national colours to parliament and form a human chain.

