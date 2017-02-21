Romanians form EU flag during 27th ni...

Romanians form EU flag during 27th night of protests

Thousands of Romanians have staged another anti-government protest, standing together to form a European Union flag to signal support for the bloc and its values. Several thousand gathered in Bucharest's Victory Square late Sunday, the 27th consecutive evening of protests against the center-left government.

Chicago, IL

