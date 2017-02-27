Romanians form EU flag during 27th night of protests

People light the flashes of their mobile phones in the colors of the European Union flag during an anti-government protest demanding the government's resignation, outside the government headquarters, seen at right, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. less People light the flashes of their mobile phones in the colors of the European Union flag during an anti-government protest demanding the government's resignation, outside the government headquarters, seen at ... more People light the flashes of their mobile phones in the colors of the European Union flag during an anti-government protest demanding the government's resignation, outside the government headquarters, seen at right, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.