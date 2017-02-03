Romanian protesters get key concession, seek more changes

The largest anti-government crowds since the violent 1989 revolution that toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu succeeded Sunday in pressuring Romania's new government to repeal a hastily adopted decree that would have eased penalties for official corruption. The law, opposed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church, would have weakened the country's emerging anti-corruption effort, which has begun to make progress against a ruling culture accustomed to acting with impunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.