Romanian protesters get key concession, seek more changes

22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The largest anti-government crowds since the violent 1989 revolution that toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu succeeded Sunday in pressuring Romania's new government to repeal a hastily adopted decree that would have eased penalties for official corruption. The law, opposed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church, would have weakened the country's emerging anti-corruption effort, which has begun to make progress against a ruling culture accustomed to acting with impunity.

