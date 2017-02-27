Romanian protesters dig in for long fight against government corruption

After weeks of protests - the largest here since the fall of communism nearly three decades ago - Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu was forced to scrap a decree that would have made it harder to prosecute some of this poor country's corrupt politicians. "We are the last line of defense - it is us or them," said Bogdan Rusanescu, 30, who has remained on the streets of Victoria Square near parliament after the decree was scrapped to remind the government that it has not gone far enough.

