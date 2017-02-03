Romanian police arrest suspected huma...

Romanian police arrest suspected human traffickers last year

14 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

WILTSHIRE Police say they are dealing with up to 30 pop up brothels in Swindon's residential areas every week. The estimate comes six months after the force was involved in the arrest and detention of 16 members of an organised crime gang in Romania who set up brothels in the town.

Chicago, IL

