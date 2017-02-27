Romanian Peasant Museum hosts Martiso...

Romanian Peasant Museum hosts Martisor Fair

The Romanian Peasant Museum of Bucharest is hosting, February 25 - March 1, its traditional Martisor Fair, where people are invited to learn about techniques and styles of martisor making. "White and red string of silk, wool, cotton, paper, seeds, felt, modelling clay, ornaments, put, clock wheels, metal, computer keys, synthetic resin, ceramics, glass, enamel, silver, wood, stone and flowers, etamine, bead and countess other techniques and styles turn the Martisor Fair, as always, into an unmissable story," organisers say in a press statement.

Chicago, IL

