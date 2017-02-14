Romanian party leader denies wrongdoing in corruption case

In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democratic party attends a press conference in Bucharest, Romania. The chairman of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party has denied, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, wrongdoing in a trial where he is charged with putting no-work jobs on the government payroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.