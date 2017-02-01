Romanian magistrates, MPs challenge government over graft decree
Romania's top judicial watchdog announced a court challenge on Wednesday to a government decree decriminalising some graft offences in what critics say is the biggest retreat on reforms since the country joined the European Union a decade ago. People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, January 29, 2017.
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
