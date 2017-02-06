Romanian gov't repeals controversial ...

Romanian gov't repeals controversial ordinance modifying Criminal Codes

The Romanian government on Sunday annulled the emergency ordinance on the modification of the Criminal Code, announced the government in a press release. Meanwhile, protests are still going on in the capital of Bucharest.

