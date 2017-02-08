Romanian government easily survives vote of no-confidence
Romania's government, installed a month ago, on Wednesday easily survived a motion of no-confidence initiated by main opposition the National Liberal Party, as the motion had only got 161 votes in favor, far from the required minimum of 233 votes. The ruling lawmakers of the Social Democratic Party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats ensured the session quorum in the censure motion debate, but did not vote, so did the parliamentary group of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania.
