Romanian creativity is hallmark of huge anti-graft protests
In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, file picture people carry effigies depicting, from right, Social Democratic party leader Liviu Dragnea, former President Ion Iliescu, Senate head Calin Popescu Tariceanu and former Premier Victor Ponta during a protest outside the government building in Bucharest, Romania. In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of Romanians have used humor, wit and hip symbols in anti-corruption protests sparked by a government decree that would have diluted the anti-graft drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC