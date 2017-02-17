Romanian creativity is hallmark of hu...

Romanian creativity is hallmark of huge anti-graft protests

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of Romanians have used humor, wit and hip symbols in anti-corruption protests. The spark was a government decree that would have diluted the anti-graft drive.

