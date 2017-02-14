Romanian bus, involved in car acciden...

Romanian bus, involved in car accident in Hungary; two Arad SMURD teams sent to give aid

A Romanian tour bus with passengers on board was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hungary, near the Nadlac border, two Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication teams of the Arad Inspectorate for Emergency Situations being also sent at the scene, Spokesman of the Arad ISU Major George Plesca stated at the Digi 24 private television station. A number of 15 victims were involved in the accident, 4 of them are deceased and 3 of them are trapped inside the tour bus, Director of the Arad Ambulance Mircea Merea stated.

