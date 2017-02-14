Romanian bus, involved in car accident in Hungary; two Arad SMURD teams sent to give aid
A Romanian tour bus with passengers on board was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hungary, near the Nadlac border, two Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication teams of the Arad Inspectorate for Emergency Situations being also sent at the scene, Spokesman of the Arad ISU Major George Plesca stated at the Digi 24 private television station. A number of 15 victims were involved in the accident, 4 of them are deceased and 3 of them are trapped inside the tour bus, Director of the Arad Ambulance Mircea Merea stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 12
|truth
|3
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC