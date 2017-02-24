Romania police question 28 Iraqi migr...

Romania police question 28 Iraqi migrants without documents

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romanian border police say they are questioning 28 Iraqi citizens they found in southwestern Romania in the vicinity of the border with Serbia.

