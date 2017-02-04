Romania govt vows to repeal law that goes easy on corruption
After mass protests that have rocked the country for days, Romania's government announced Saturday that it will repeal a highly controversial emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct. Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said the government would hold an emergency meeting Sunday to withdraw the decree, which has sparked the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989.
